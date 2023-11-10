The Clemson Tigers (1-0) will play the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Clemson vs. UAB Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. UAB Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank 105th 74.7 Points Scored 80.7 13th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 37.6 3rd 323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 11.6 5th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.1 210th 88th 14.3 Assists 14.1 101st 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.1 212th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.