Friday's game at Littlejohn Coliseum has the Clemson Tigers (1-0) going head to head against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-56 victory as our model heavily favors Clemson.

The Tigers head into this game after a 71-41 win against Winthrop on Monday.

Clemson vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 82, Charleston Southern 56

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers put up 66.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) last season while giving up 62.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball). They had a +123 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

In conference contests, Clemson scored fewer points per contest (64.8) than its overall average (66.3).

When playing at home, the Tigers scored 1.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than when playing on the road last year (67.8).

In 2022-23, Clemson gave up 59.5 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 66.6.

