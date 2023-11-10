South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chester County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Chester County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Chester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
St. Joseph's Catholic School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
