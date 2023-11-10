Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Duquesne Dukes (1-0) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) hit the court at Navy Alumni Hall on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game has no set line.
Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy Alumni Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cougars Betting Records & Stats
- Charleston (SC)'s games went over the point total 13 out of 31 times last year.
- The Cougars were 18-13-0 against the spread last season.
- Charleston (SC)'s .581 ATS win percentage (18-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Duquesne's .483 mark (14-15-0 ATS Record).
Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duquesne
|74.9
|155
|71.3
|138.5
|143.4
|Charleston (SC)
|80.1
|155
|67.2
|138.5
|150.1
Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends
- The Cougars' 80.1 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 71.3 the Dukes allowed to opponents.
- Charleston (SC) went 16-8 against the spread and 24-2 overall when it scored more than 71.3 points last season.
Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duquesne
|14-15-0
|16-13-0
|Charleston (SC)
|18-13-0
|13-18-0
Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duquesne
|Charleston (SC)
|16-4
|Home Record
|15-1
|3-7
|Away Record
|11-2
|8-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.3
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.5
|7-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
