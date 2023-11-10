The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) face the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Favorite: Charleston (SC) (-1.5)

Charleston (SC) (-1.5) Total: 154.5

154.5 TV: CBS Sports Network

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)

Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Austin Rotroff: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Duquesne AVG Duquesne Rank 16th 80.1 Points Scored 74.9 98th 88th 67.2 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 5th 37.2 Rebounds 32.7 114th 2nd 11.9 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 10th 9.9 3pt Made 9.2 25th 128th 13.7 Assists 15.2 40th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 11.7 160th

