The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) battle the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.6% the Dukes allowed to opponents.

Charleston (SC) went 13-1 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes finished 114th.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars put up were 8.8 more points than the Dukes allowed (71.3).

Charleston (SC) had a 24-2 record last season when putting up more than 71.3 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Charleston (SC) fared better in home games last year, averaging 84.3 points per game, compared to 79.5 per game on the road.

The Cougars ceded 66.8 points per game last season at home, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.3).

At home, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (10.4) than away from home (10.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule