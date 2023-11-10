The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) battle the Duquesne Dukes (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Charleston (SC) vs. Duquesne Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Navy Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Maryland
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, one percentage point lower than the 44.6% the Dukes allowed to opponents.
  • Charleston (SC) went 13-1 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Cougars were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes finished 114th.
  • Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars put up were 8.8 more points than the Dukes allowed (71.3).
  • Charleston (SC) had a 24-2 record last season when putting up more than 71.3 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Charleston (SC) fared better in home games last year, averaging 84.3 points per game, compared to 79.5 per game on the road.
  • The Cougars ceded 66.8 points per game last season at home, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.3).
  • At home, Charleston (SC) made 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (10.4) than away from home (10.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Iona W 71-69 TD Arena
11/10/2023 Duquesne - Navy Alumni Hall
11/16/2023 Vermont - HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

