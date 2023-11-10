Florida State, Louisville, Week 11 ACC Football Power Rankings
With Week 11 of the college football schedule fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top ACC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Florida State
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Odds to Win ACC: -350
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 58th
- Last Game: W 24-7 vs Pittsburgh
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
2. Louisville
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win ACC: +325
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
- Last Game: W 34-3 vs Virginia Tech
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Virginia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Duke
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 16th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ North Carolina
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
4. Clemson
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st
- Last Game: W 31-23 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
5. North Carolina
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win ACC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 35th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th
- Last Game: W 59-7 vs Campbell
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Duke
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
6. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th
- Last Game: L 20-6 vs NC State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
7. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th
- Last Game: W 45-17 vs Virginia
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Clemson
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
8. Boston College
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 52nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th
- Last Game: W 17-10 vs Syracuse
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
9. NC State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st
- Last Game: W 20-6 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Wake Forest
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
10. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +3500
- Overall Rank: 58th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th
- Last Game: L 34-3 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Boston College
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 79th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th
- Last Game: L 24-21 vs Duke
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: NC State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
12. Virginia
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win ACC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th
- Last Game: L 45-17 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Louisville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
13. Syracuse
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th
- Last Game: L 17-10 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Pittsburgh
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win ACC: +100000
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th
- Last Game: L 24-7 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Syracuse
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
