The Chicago Bears (2-7) square off against the Carolina Panthers (1-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38 points.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Bears matching up with the Panthers, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Panthers vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Panthers have led one time, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up five times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Bears have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Chicago's offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time in eight games this season.

In nine games this season, the Bears have won the second quarter three times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up eight points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this season, the Panthers have won the third quarter one time, been outscored three times, and been knotted up four times.

In nine games this year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost five times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Chicago is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 6.1 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

In nine games this season, the Bears have lost the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent six times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have been losing six times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

The Bears have led after the first half in three games (2-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in five games (0-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1) in 2023.

2nd Half

Out of eight games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half two times, been outscored three times, and tied three times.

In nine games this year, the Bears have won the second half three times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up two times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.7 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 11.1 points on average in the second half.

