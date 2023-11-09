Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. find his way into the end zone when the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears meet in Week 10 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Chark will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Chark has 17 catches on 34 targets for 229 yards and three scores, with an average of 32.7 yards per game.

Chark has posted a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1

Rep Darrell Demont Chark Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.