D.J. Chark did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers have a game against the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 10. Looking for Chark's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Chark has been targeted 34 times and has 17 catches for 229 yards (13.5 per reception) and three TDs.

D.J. Chark Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

The Panthers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tommy Tremble (FP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 57 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Panthers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Chark 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 34 17 229 46 3 13.5

Chark Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1

