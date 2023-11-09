The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) take on the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers scored an average of 70 points per game last year, 19 more points than the 51 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.
  • Coastal Carolina went 10-0 last season when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.
  • Last year, the 63.6 points per game the Blue Devils scored were only 4.5 fewer points than the Chanticleers allowed (68.1).
  • Duke went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 68.1 points.
  • The Blue Devils shot 38.9% from the field last season, 18.4 percentage points lower than the 57.3% the Chanticleers allowed to opponents.
  • The Chanticleers' 20.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.3 percentage points lower than the Blue Devils given up to their opponents (37.6%).

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 83-53 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/9/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/15/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/18/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena

