Charleston Southern vs. North Florida: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) and the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) take the floor at The Buc Dome on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.
Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: North Charleston, South Carolina
- Venue: The Buc Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Charleston Southern Betting Records & Stats
- Charleston Southern went 13-14-0 ATS last season.
- North Florida's .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Charleston Southern's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).
Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Charleston Southern
|72.6
|148.8
|74.4
|152
|142.7
|North Florida
|76.2
|148.8
|77.6
|152
|147.8
Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Buccaneers put up 72.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up.
- When Charleston Southern scored more than 77.6 points last season, it went 5-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Charleston Southern
|13-14-0
|14-13-0
|North Florida
|14-13-0
|15-12-0
Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Charleston Southern
|North Florida
|6-8
|Home Record
|11-2
|3-12
|Away Record
|3-14
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.3
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-6-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
