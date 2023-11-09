The North Florida Ospreys (1-0) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at The Buc Dome. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Charleston Southern vs. North Florida matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Charleston Southern Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Charleston Southern (-2.5) 150.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Charleston Southern (-2.5) 150.5 -138 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

Charleston Southern covered 13 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Buccaneers games.

North Florida covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 15 of the Ospreys' games last year went over the point total.

