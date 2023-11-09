How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Florida Ospreys (1-0) battle the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at The Buc Dome. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- Last season, the Buccaneers had a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46.4% of shots the Ospreys' opponents hit.
- In games Charleston Southern shot higher than 46.4% from the field, it went 4-4 overall.
- The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ospreys ranked 241st.
- Last year, the 72.6 points per game the Buccaneers put up were five fewer points than the Ospreys gave up (77.6).
- When Charleston Southern totaled more than 77.6 points last season, it went 7-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Charleston Southern scored 13.2 more points per game (79.7) than it did on the road (66.5).
- Defensively the Buccaneers were better in home games last season, allowing 72.1 points per game, compared to 76.7 away from home.
- In terms of three-pointers, Charleston Southern fared better in home games last year, sinking 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|W 94-59
|The Buc Dome
|11/9/2023
|North Florida
|-
|The Buc Dome
|11/13/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|-
|The Buc Dome
|11/17/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.