Best bets are available for when the Chicago Bears (2-7) host the Carolina Panthers (1-7) at Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

When is Bears vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bears to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.6) is 1.1 points further in their direction.

The Bears have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -166 or shorter.

This season, the Panthers have been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

Carolina is 1-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Chicago (-3.5)



Chicago (-3.5) The Bears are 3-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread one time in eight games with a set spread.

Carolina has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) The two teams average a combined 0.4 more points per game (38.4) than this matchup's over/under of 38 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 55.2 points per game, 17.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Bears' nine games with a set total.

Three of the Panthers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

Tyson Bagent Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 4 174.3 3 24.3 2

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 196.4 8 16.7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.