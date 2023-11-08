Wednesday's game at Charles Koch Arena has the Wichita State Shockers (0-1) squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on November 8. Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for Wichita State, who are favored by our model.

The Blue Hose's most recent game on Monday ended in a 69-35 loss to Kansas State.

Presbyterian vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 69, Presbyterian 63

Presbyterian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Hose averaged 64.9 points per game last season (181st in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per outing (193rd in college basketball). They had a +3 scoring differential overall.

Presbyterian scored more in conference play (66.9 points per game) than overall (64.9).

At home, the Blue Hose put up 73.4 points per game last season, 16.6 more than they averaged on the road (56.8).

At home, Presbyterian gave up 59.4 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 69.6.

