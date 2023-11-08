The Wichita State Shockers (0-1) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

TV: ESPN+

The Blue Hose's 64.9 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 63.7 the Shockers gave up to opponents.

When Presbyterian allowed fewer than 66.1 points last season, it went 11-5.

Last year, the Shockers scored 66.1 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 64.8 the Blue Hose gave up.

Wichita State had a 13-1 record last season when putting up more than 64.8 points.

