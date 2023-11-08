The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, November 8, with the Kings having been victorious in six consecutive away games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch TNT and Max to see the Kings look to beat the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Kings Golden Knights 4-3 (F/SO) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 28 total goals (only 2.2 per game) to rank fourth.

The Golden Knights' 49 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have earned 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 37 goals during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 13 6 9 15 6 9 59.5% Jack Eichel 13 6 8 14 10 11 45.1% Mark Stone 13 4 8 12 9 17 - Shea Theodore 13 3 9 12 9 7 - Chandler Stephenson 13 2 8 10 3 4 51.1%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 31 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is seventh in the league.

The Kings' 47 goals on the season (4.3 per game) rank them fifth in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (45 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players