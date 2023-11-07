The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) face the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Seawolves allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

In games St. John's (NY) shot higher than 42.6% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Seawolves finished 220th.

Last year, the Red Storm recorded 77.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 69.1 the Seawolves allowed.

St. John's (NY) went 16-8 last season when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves shot at a 41.3% clip from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Red Storm averaged.

Stony Brook compiled a 6-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Seawolves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm finished fifth.

The Seawolves scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, 12.1 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.

Stony Brook went 10-14 last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

St. John's (NY) scored 77.6 points per game last season at home, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (75.6).

In 2022-23, the Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 82.8.

When it comes to three-pointers, St. John's (NY) performed better at home last year, making 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage on the road.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

Stony Brook put up more points at home (66.9 per game) than away (60.4) last season.

At home, the Seawolves gave up 65 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.1.

Beyond the arc, Stony Brook made fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (29.3%) than at home (36%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Stony Brook - Carnesecca Arena 11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden 11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena

Stony Brook Upcoming Schedule