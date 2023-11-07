How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 52.9 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 63.6 the Wildcats allowed.
- South Carolina Upstate had a 9-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 62.3 points.
- Last year, the 62.3 points per game the Wildcats put up were only 1.1 fewer points than the Spartans allowed (63.4).
- Davidson went 11-4 last season when scoring more than 63.4 points.
- The Wildcats shot 39.4% from the field last season, 13.7 percentage points lower than the 53.1% the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- The Spartans shot 25.7% from the field, 22.5% lower than the 48.2% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
