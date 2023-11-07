Seth Jarvis will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena. If you're considering a bet on Jarvis against the Sabres, we have lots of info to help.

Seth Jarvis vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 19:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In Jarvis' 12 games played this season he's scored in three of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Jarvis has a point in six games this year (out of 12), including multiple points three times.

Jarvis has posted an assist in a game four times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarvis has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 38 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 12 Games 3 10 Points 3 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

