The Carolina Hurricanes, with Sebastian Aho, are in action Tuesday versus the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Aho in that upcoming Hurricanes-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sebastian Aho vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Aho has averaged 15:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In two of nine games this season, Aho has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Aho has a point in six of nine games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of nine games this year, Aho has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Aho's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Aho Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 38 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 9 Games 3 8 Points 6 2 Goals 5 6 Assists 1

