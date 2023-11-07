Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite New York Rangers (8-2-1, -165 on the moneyline to win) and the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, +140 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in eight of 12 games this season.

The Rangers are 8-2 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Red Wings have claimed an upset victory in six of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.

New York is 2-2 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Detroit's moneyline odds have been +140 or longer in two games this season, and it lost both.

