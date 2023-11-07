Will Jalen Chatfield find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

Chatfield has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

Chatfield has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 38 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

