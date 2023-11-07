The No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) and the Auburn Tigers (0-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Baylor vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Baylor vs Auburn Betting Records & Stats

The Bears' record against the spread last year was 17-15-0.

Auburn won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Baylor vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 77.0 149.8 70.3 138 145.2 Auburn 72.8 149.8 67.7 138 140.7

Additional Baylor vs Auburn Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bears recorded 9.3 more points per game (77.0) than the Tigers allowed (67.7).

Baylor had a 15-8 record against the spread and a 17-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.7 points.

The Tigers' 72.8 points per game last year were only 2.5 more points than the 70.3 the Bears gave up.

Auburn put together an 11-4 ATS record and a 13-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Baylor vs. Auburn Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-15-0 18-14-0 Auburn 16-15-0 18-13-0

Baylor vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Auburn 14-3 Home Record 14-2 5-5 Away Record 4-8 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

