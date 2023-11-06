The Wake Forest Demon Deacons go up against the Wofford Terriers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Wofford vs. Wake Forest 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 69.7 points per game last year were 9.6 more points than the 60.1 the Demon Deacons allowed.

Wofford had a 10-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.9 points.

Last year, the Demon Deacons recorded 59.9 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 65.0 the Terriers allowed.

When Wake Forest totaled more than 65.0 points last season, it went 8-0.

Last season, the Demon Deacons had a 35.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 15.3% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Terriers' opponents knocked down.

The Terriers shot at a 35.9% rate from the field last season, 5.7 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons averaged.

