Winthrop vs. Clemson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Clemson Tigers (0-0) are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites against the Winthrop Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra. The point total is 146.5 in the matchup.
Winthrop vs. Clemson Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clemson
|-14.5
|146.5
Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Winthrop played 16 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 146.5 points.
- The Eagles had a 148.2-point average over/under in their outings last year, 1.7 more points than the point total for this game.
- The Eagles had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.
- Winthrop won four, or 26.7%, of the 15 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Eagles played as an underdog of +850 or more once last season and lost that game.
- The Eagles have a 10.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Winthrop vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clemson
|14
|46.7%
|74.7
|148.5
|67.9
|142.3
|139.5
|Winthrop
|16
|57.1%
|73.8
|148.5
|74.4
|142.3
|143.6
Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends
- The Eagles scored 5.9 more points per game last year (73.8) than the Tigers allowed (67.9).
- Winthrop went 10-8 against the spread and 14-7 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.
Winthrop vs. Clemson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clemson
|14-16-0
|1-3
|18-12-0
|Winthrop
|12-16-0
|0-1
|16-12-0
Winthrop vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Clemson
|Winthrop
|15-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-11
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.6
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.0
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
