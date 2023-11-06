The Clemson Tigers will open their 2023-24 season against the Winthrop Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Winthrop matchup.

Winthrop vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Clemson Betting Trends (2022-23)

Winthrop won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Eagles did not cover the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

Clemson compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Tigers games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.