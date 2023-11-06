How to Watch Villanova vs. American on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (0-0) battle the American Eagles (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. American Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Villanova Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 43.6% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- In games Villanova shot better than 45.3% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
- The Wildcats were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles ranked 340th.
- Last year, the Wildcats put up 69.6 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed.
- Villanova had an 11-9 record last season when putting up more than 65.9 points.
American Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot 48.2% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 43.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
- American compiled a 14-9 straight up record in games it shot over 43.7% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 341st.
- The Eagles' 65.4 points per game last year were only 2.3 fewer points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up to opponents.
- When American allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-4.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Villanova performed better in home games last year, putting up 70.4 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in road games.
- The Wildcats ceded 65.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.6 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Villanova performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage in road games.
American Home & Away Comparison
- At home, American scored 66.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 64.4.
- The Eagles allowed fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than away (66.4) last season.
- American made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.0 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (32.5%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|American
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Le Moyne
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
American Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ William & Mary
|-
|Kaplan Arena
|11/13/2023
|Siena
|-
|Bender Arena
