South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) square off against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The matchup's over/under is 140.5.
South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|South Carolina
|-13.5
|140.5
South Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- South Carolina and its opponents went over 140.5 combined points in 11 of 29 games last season.
- The average amount of points in South Carolina's outings last season was 137.0, which is 3.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- South Carolina put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- South Carolina won all three of the games in which it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.
- The Gamecocks never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives South Carolina a 93.3% chance to win.
South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Carolina
|11
|37.9%
|64.3
|133
|72.6
|142.1
|135.0
|South Carolina Upstate
|13
|48.1%
|68.7
|133
|69.5
|142.1
|139.2
Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Gamecocks averaged 64.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Spartans gave up.
- South Carolina went 8-1 against the spread and 5-5 overall last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.
South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Carolina
|16-13-0
|0-1
|16-13-0
|South Carolina Upstate
|16-11-0
|1-1
|13-14-0
South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Carolina
|South Carolina Upstate
|7-8
|Home Record
|11-2
|4-8
|Away Record
|4-12
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
