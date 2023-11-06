The Notre Dame Fighting Irish go up against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Halle Georges Carpentier on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish's 73.9 points per game last year were 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks gave up to opponents.
  • When Notre Dame allowed fewer than 80.3 points last season, it went 24-4.
  • Last year, the Gamecocks put up 80.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 58.9 the Fighting Irish gave up.
  • South Carolina had a 28-0 record last season when putting up more than 58.9 points.
  • Last season, the Gamecocks had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.1% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents knocked down.
  • The Fighting Irish's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (32.1%).

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Notre Dame - Halle Georges Carpentier
11/12/2023 Maryland - Colonial Life Arena
11/16/2023 Clemson - Colonial Life Arena

