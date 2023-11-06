The Notre Dame Fighting Irish go up against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Halle Georges Carpentier on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish's 73.9 points per game last year were 22.1 more points than the 51.8 the Gamecocks gave up to opponents.

When Notre Dame allowed fewer than 80.3 points last season, it went 24-4.

Last year, the Gamecocks put up 80.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 58.9 the Fighting Irish gave up.

South Carolina had a 28-0 record last season when putting up more than 58.9 points.

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 10.1% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents knocked down.

The Fighting Irish's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.6 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (32.1%).

South Carolina Schedule