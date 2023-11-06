The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on SEC Network+. The point total is set at 140.5 for the matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -13.5 140.5

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina Upstate played 13 games last season that finished with more than 140.5 points.

The Spartans had a 138.2-point average over/under in their contests last year, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Spartans were 16-11-0 last year.

South Carolina Upstate was underdogs 19 times last season and won 10, or 52.6%, of those games.

The Spartans played as an underdog of +775 or more twice last season and lost both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.4% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 11 37.9% 64.3 133 72.6 142.1 135 South Carolina Upstate 13 48.1% 68.7 133 69.5 142.1 139.2

Additional South Carolina Upstate Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 3.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks gave up to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate went 7-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall when it scored more than 72.6 points last season.

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 16-13-0 0-1 16-13-0 South Carolina Upstate 16-11-0 1-1 13-14-0

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina South Carolina Upstate 7-8 Home Record 11-2 4-8 Away Record 4-12 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

