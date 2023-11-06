Monday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) going head to head against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on November 6. Our computer prediction projects a 72-65 win for South Carolina, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 72, South Carolina Upstate 65

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-6.9)

South Carolina (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.5

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

South Carolina Upstate ranked 255th in the country last season with 68.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 156th with 69.5 points allowed per game.

Last year the Spartans grabbed 29.2 boards per game (306th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.4 rebounds per contest (270th-ranked).

Last season South Carolina Upstate ranked 289th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.7 per game.

The Spartans were 258th in college basketball with 12.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 62nd with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

With 6.5 treys per game, the Spartans ranked 274th in the nation. They sported a 33.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 204th in college basketball.

Last season South Carolina Upstate ceded 6.6 treys per game (100th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.4% (149th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

South Carolina Upstate took 65% two-pointers and 35% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 74.1% were two-pointers and 25.9% were threes.

