How to Watch South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) battle the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
South Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks made 40.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was three percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- South Carolina had a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Spartans ranked 306th in rebounding in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 210th.
- Last year, the Gamecocks averaged 5.2 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Spartans allowed (69.5).
- South Carolina had a 5-5 record last season when scoring more than 69.5 points.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively South Carolina played worse at home last season, scoring 63.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game in away games.
- When playing at home, the Gamecocks ceded 7.9 fewer points per game (69.1) than on the road (77).
- When it comes to three-pointers, South Carolina performed worse in home games last year, making 6.8 treys per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 36.5% percentage away from home.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/13/2023
|VMI
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
