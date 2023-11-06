Monday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) matching up at Halle Georges Carpentier has a projected final score of 73-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

Last season, the Gamecocks went 36-1 in the season.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Notre Dame 60

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season (posting 80.3 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and allowing 51.8 per outing, fourth in college basketball) and had a +1057 scoring differential.

South Carolina put up 80 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 0.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (80.3).

The Gamecocks put up 84.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, they averaged 77.2 points per contest.

Defensively South Carolina played better in home games last season, allowing 46.9 points per game, compared to 54.2 in road games.

