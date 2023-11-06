Monday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-0) at Halle Georges Carpentier has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors South Carolina to take home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Gamecocks finished 36-1 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 73, Notre Dame 60

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season (posting 80.3 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and conceding 51.8 per outing, fourth in college basketball) and had a +1057 scoring differential.

South Carolina's offense was worse in SEC matchups last year, putting up 80 points per contest, compared to its season average of 80.3 PPG.

When playing at home, the Gamecocks put up 7.6 more points per game last year (84.8) than they did when playing on the road (77.2).

When playing at home, South Carolina surrendered 7.3 fewer points per game (46.9) than on the road (54.2).

