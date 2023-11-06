Monday's game at Bramlage Coliseum has the Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) matching up with the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 81-52 win as our model heavily favors Kansas State.

Last season, the Blue Hose finished 13-17 over the course of the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 81, Presbyterian 52

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Hose had a +3 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.9 points per game (181st in college basketball) and allowing 64.8 (193rd in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Presbyterian put up 65.7 points per game in Big South action, and 64.9 overall.

At home, the Blue Hose scored 73.4 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 56.8.

Presbyterian conceded fewer points at home (59.4 per game) than away (69.6) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.