The Clemson Tigers (0-0) take the court against the Winthrop Eagles (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Clemson Stats Insights

Last season, the Tigers had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 47% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.

Clemson went 16-1 when it shot better than 47% from the field.

The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 343rd.

Last year, the Tigers recorded 74.7 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 74.4 the Eagles gave up.

Clemson had a 16-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers were better at home last season, allowing 65.2 points per game, compared to 73.1 on the road.

Clemson sunk 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 5.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

