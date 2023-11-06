The Clemson Tigers face the Winthrop Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Winthrop 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 51.8 points per game last year were 11.0 fewer points than the 62.8 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Winthrop had an 8-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.3 points.

Last year, the Tigers scored 66.3 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 59.8 the Eagles allowed.

Clemson had a 15-7 record last season when putting up more than 59.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Schedule