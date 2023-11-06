The Citadel Bulldogs face the NC State Wolfpack at PNC Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the NC State vs. Citadel matchup.

Citadel vs. NC State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Citadel vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Citadel Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-20.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-20.5) 145.5 -6000 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. NC State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Citadel covered 12 times in 28 games with a spread last year.

NC State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 Wolfpack games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.