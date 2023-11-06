How to Watch Citadel vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NC State Wolfpack (0-0) go up against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Citadel vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 43.2% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 44.4% the Wolfpack's opponents shot last season.
- Citadel compiled a 6-8 straight up record in games it shot above 44.4% from the field.
- The Wolfpack ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked 334th.
- The Bulldogs' 67.4 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Citadel went 6-5.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- Citadel scored more points at home (70.6 per game) than away (65.5) last season.
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 72.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).
- At home, Citadel sunk 8.4 triples per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (29.4%).
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston College
|-
|McAlister Field House
|11/13/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
