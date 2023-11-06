Monday's game features the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-0) squaring off at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 89-46 victory for heavily favored Florida State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Buccaneers finished 5-25 in the 2022-23 season.

Charleston Southern vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Charleston Southern vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 89, Charleston Southern 46

Charleston Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers averaged 53.4 points per game last season (347th in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per outing (310th in college basketball). They had a -506 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 16.8 points per game.

In conference action, Charleston Southern put up more points (56.9 per game) than it did overall (53.4) in 2022-23.

The Buccaneers averaged 57.6 points per game at home last season, and 49.7 away.

At home, Charleston Southern allowed 67.8 points per game last season. Away, it allowed 72.9.

