Monday's contest at TD Arena has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) taking on the Iona Gaels (0-0) at 7:00 PM (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 win for Charleston (SC), who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 74, Iona 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston (SC) vs. Iona

Computer Predicted Spread: Charleston (SC) (-3.4)

Charleston (SC) (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

Last season, Charleston (SC) was 16th-best in college basketball offensively (80.1 points scored per game) and ranked 88th on defense (67.2 points allowed).

Last season, the Cougars were fifth-best in the nation in rebounds (37.2 per game) and 106th in rebounds conceded (30.1).

Last season Charleston (SC) was ranked 128th in college basketball in assists with 13.7 per game.

Last year, the Cougars were 10th-best in college basketball in 3-point makes (9.9 per game), and they ranked No. 234 in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Defensively, Charleston (SC) was 28th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 5.9 last season. It was 25th-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.6%.

The Cougars took 47.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 36.3% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 52.3% of their shots, with 63.7% of their makes coming from there.

