The Iona Gaels (0-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Gaels allowed to opponents.

Charleston (SC) went 19-3 when it shot higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Gaels ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished fifth.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars put up were 14.5 more points than the Gaels allowed (65.6).

When Charleston (SC) put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 27-3.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Charleston (SC) put up 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did away from home (79.5).

When playing at home, the Cougars surrendered 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than on the road (69.3).

When playing at home, Charleston (SC) drained 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (10.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (35.5%).

