The Iona Gaels (0-0) take on the Charleston (SC) Cougars (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at TD Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Iona Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars shot 43.6% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Gaels allowed to opponents.
  • Charleston (SC) went 19-3 when it shot higher than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Gaels ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cougars finished fifth.
  • Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Cougars put up were 14.5 more points than the Gaels allowed (65.6).
  • When Charleston (SC) put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 27-3.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Charleston (SC) put up 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did away from home (79.5).
  • When playing at home, the Cougars surrendered 2.5 fewer points per game (66.8) than on the road (69.3).
  • When playing at home, Charleston (SC) drained 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.4) than when playing on the road (10.5). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Iona - TD Arena
11/10/2023 Duquesne - Navy Alumni Hall
11/16/2023 Vermont - HTC Center

