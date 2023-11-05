Find the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (2-3), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Hornets prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (4-1) at American Airlines Center on Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hornets are coming off of a 125-124 victory against the Pacers in their last outing on Saturday. Mark Williams scored 27 points in the Hornets' win, leading the team.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe), Markieff Morris: Questionable (Illness), Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot)

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -11.5 235.5

