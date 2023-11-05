The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 235.5.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -11.5 235.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in three of five outings.

Charlotte's games this year have had a 237.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Hornets have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 3 60% 120.8 236.8 115.8 237 226.9 Hornets 3 60% 116 236.8 121.2 237 230.9

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

The Hornets' 116 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 115.8 the Mavericks give up.

When it scores more than 115.8 points, Charlotte is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Hornets and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 2-3 0-0 3-2 Mavericks 3-2 0-0 4-1

Hornets vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Hornets Mavericks 116 Points Scored (PG) 120.8 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 2-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 121.2 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-0 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-0

