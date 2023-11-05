The Charlotte Hornets (2-3), on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center, battle the Dallas Mavericks (4-1). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Mavericks matchup in this article.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-11.5) 235.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-11) 236 -620 +460 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 120.8 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 115.8 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by five points per game.

The Hornets' -26 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (ninth in NBA) while allowing 121.2 per contest (27th in league).

These teams average a combined 236.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 237 combined points per game, 1.5 more points than this contest's total.

Dallas has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

Charlotte has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Hornets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +50000 +25000 - Mavericks +2500 +1200 -

