Hayden Hurst has a good matchup when his Carolina Panthers play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Colts allow 247.3 passing yards per game, eighth-worst in the league.

Hurst has posted a 116-yard year so far (16.6 yards receiving per game) with one TD, hauling in 14 throws on 24 targets.

Hurst vs. the Colts

Hurst vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed five opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Colts have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is allowing 247.3 yards per game this year, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Colts have surrendered nine passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL teams.

Panthers Player Previews

Hayden Hurst Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-120)

Hurst Receiving Insights

Hurst has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in seven games this year.

Hurst has 8.8% of his team's target share (24 targets on 272 passing attempts).

He has 116 receiving yards on 24 targets to rank 131st in league play with 4.8 yards per target.

Hurst has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

Hurst (three red zone targets) has been targeted 12.0% of the time in the red zone (25 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hurst's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

