Check out best bets as the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Colts vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Colts vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Colts to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (4.3) is 2.3 points further in their direction.

The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 57.4%.

This is the first game this season the Colts are the moneyline favorite.

Indianapolis has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

This season, the Panthers have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

Carolina has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.

Who will win? The Colts or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 9 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2)



Indianapolis (-2) The Colts have gone 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread once over seven games with a set spread.

Carolina is 1-5-1 ATS when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Colts vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)



Over (45) The two teams average a combined 1.3 fewer points per game, 43.7 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 45 points.

The Colts and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 12 more points per game than the point total of 45 set in this game.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Colts' eight games with a set total.

Out of the Panthers' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 66.1 3

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 200.3 7 12.7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.