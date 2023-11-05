Check out best bets as the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Colts vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Colts vs. Panthers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Colts to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (4.3) is 2.3 points further in their direction.
  • The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 57.4%.
  • This is the first game this season the Colts are the moneyline favorite.
  • Indianapolis has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
  • This season, the Panthers have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.
  • Carolina has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.

Who will win? The Colts or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 9 Best Bets

  • Vikings vs Falcons
  • Cardinals vs Browns
  • Buccaneers vs Texans
  • Commanders vs Patriots
  • Seahawks vs Ravens

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2)
    • The Colts have gone 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
    • The Panthers have covered the spread once over seven games with a set spread.
    • Carolina is 1-5-1 ATS when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

    Parlay your bets together on the Colts vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (45)
    • The two teams average a combined 1.3 fewer points per game, 43.7 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 45 points.
    • The Colts and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 12 more points per game than the point total of 45 set in this game.
    • The teams have hit the over in six of the Colts' eight games with a set total.
    • Out of the Panthers' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 66.1 3

    Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    6 200.3 7 12.7 0

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.