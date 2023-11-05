Best Bets, Odds for the Colts vs. Panthers Game – Week 9
Check out best bets as the Indianapolis Colts (3-5) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.
When is Colts vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Colts to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (4.3) is 2.3 points further in their direction.
- The Colts have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 57.4%.
- This is the first game this season the Colts are the moneyline favorite.
- Indianapolis has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- This season, the Panthers have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.
- Carolina has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.
Other Week 9 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2)
- The Colts have gone 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread once over seven games with a set spread.
- Carolina is 1-5-1 ATS when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45)
- The two teams average a combined 1.3 fewer points per game, 43.7 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 45 points.
- The Colts and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 12 more points per game than the point total of 45 set in this game.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Colts' eight games with a set total.
- Out of the Panthers' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).
Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|66.1
|3
Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|200.3
|7
|12.7
|0
