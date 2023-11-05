Will Adam Thielen Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Thielen's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Thielen has been targeted 70 times, with season stats of 581 yards on 57 receptions (10.2 per catch) and four TDs. He also has one carry for six yards.
Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Panthers have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Hayden Hurst (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 116 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- D.J. Chark (DNP/elbow): 15 Rec; 220 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Thielen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|70
|57
|581
|216
|4
|10.2
Thielen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|11
|115
|1
|Week 8
|Texans
|11
|8
|72
|0
